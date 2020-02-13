|
|
|
Leah Gerald
(Gerry) Suddenly after a short illness,
on 7th February 2020, Gerry,
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Lena, much loved dad of Tony & Elaine, cherished grandad &
great-grandad, brother, uncle and good friend to many.
The Celebration of Gerry's Life will take place at 3pm on
Thursday 20th February at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu to The Ear Trust - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 13, 2020