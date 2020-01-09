Home

Hilary Else

Notice

Hilary Else Notice
ELSE HILARY On January 1st 2020,
peacefully at home surrounded
by her loving family.
The beloved wife of the
late John Else, loving partner
of Roy, devoted Mum,
mother-in-law and Grandma
to Beverley, Daniel, Abby
and Hannah, and a special
friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at St. Thomas' Church, Heptonstall
on Friday 17th January at 11am followed by committal and interment in the church yard. Family flowers only please,
by request. Donations in lieu
if so desired may be given to Overgate Hospice, c/o Valley Funeral Service, Valley Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 7BZ.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Todmorden News on Jan. 9, 2020
