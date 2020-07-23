|
|
|
Lomax Hilda Died peacefully at her new home in Skipton on Sunday 12th July after a short and sudden illness.
A dear wife to Brian (dec), mother to Suzanne and Bruce, grandma and loyal friend to many.
A small private funeral is to
take place in Skipton.
No flowers, donations instead please to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Hilda's life will be
arranged for next year.
All enquires to
Howcrofts' Funeral Services
Tel: 01756 792173
Published in Todmorden News on July 23, 2020