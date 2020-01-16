Home

LIBBY Ian Passed away peacefully,
after a short illness, on 10th January, aged 72 years.
Loving husband to Ann,
much loved dad of Helen and a dear brother to Judith.
The funeral service will be held at St Thomas' Church, in Heptonstall on Monday 20th January at 1.00pm, followed by service
of committal at Oakworth Crematorium, Keighley.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in memory of Ian to the Royal British Legion
Enquiries to Valley Funeral Service
Valley Road, Hebden Bridge.
Tel: 01422 842 683
Published in Todmorden News on Jan. 16, 2020
