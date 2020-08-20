|
Hilton Janet Peacefully at her home on August 14th, 2020, with her loving family by her side, Janet, aged 81 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Mark, Gary and the late John, dearest mother in law to Sandra, Elainena and Diane, also a cherished grandma, great grandma and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Janet's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 25th August at 10-30 a.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 11 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Todmorden News on Aug. 20, 2020