Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Redman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Redman

Notice Condolences

Jean Redman Notice
Redman Jean Carol On 7th February 2020 peacefully
in her sleep, Jean, aged 84 years.
A loved and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 25th February at 3.45pm. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service
Tel 01422 327382

All our lives we shall miss you,
as the tears come and go,
in our hearts you will live forever because we loved you so.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -