|
|
|
Redman Jean Carol On 7th February 2020 peacefully
in her sleep, Jean, aged 84 years.
A loved and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 25th February at 3.45pm. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service
Tel 01422 327382
All our lives we shall miss you,
as the tears come and go,
in our hearts you will live forever because we loved you so.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 20, 2020