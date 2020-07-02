|
|
|
West Joan On 3rd June 2020, suddenly
but peacefully at her home in
Willowfield Crescent, Halifax,
Joan, aged 87 years.
Eldest daughter of the late
Mr and Mrs James Boylan of Mytholmroyd, beloved mother
of Elaine, James and
the late Paul and Jonathan.
Godmother of Claire and grandma of Julian, Aran and Holly.
Joan was a very kind and caring person, who is greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A private funeral will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 3rd July at 11.15am
Family flowers only please,
but donations, would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Todmorden News on July 2, 2020