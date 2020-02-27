Home

Services
Valley Funeral Service
Valley Road
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire HX7 7DZ
01422 842683
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00
Wainsgate Chapel
Wainsgate Lane
Old Town, Hebden Bridge
View Map
John Biller Notice
BILLER John Edward Died suddenly on
14th February aged 80.
Beloved husband of the
late Margaret, loving father to Richard and Julia and a dear grandfather to Natalie.
The funeral service will be held at Wainsgate Chapel, Wainsgate Lane, Old Town, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8SU on Wednesday 4th March at 12pm followed by burial at
Wainsgate Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome,
or donations if desired to
Friends of Wainsgate Chapel c/o
Valley Funeral Service
Valley Road, Hebden Bridge.
Tel: 01422 842 683
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 27, 2020
