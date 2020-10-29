|
Buxton John Martin On 18th October 2020
peacefully following a long illness patiently borne.
Martin Buxton, aged 75 years,
of Sandal.
Due to the current restrictions
a private funeral service will
take place at 11.45am on
Wednesday 4th November 2020.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, would be appreciated for The Parkinson's Disease Society, 215 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V 1EJ.
All enquiries to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe.
Tel: 01484 862095
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 29, 2020