Bye John
('John the Barber') 06-07-1946 to 05-08-2020

It is with great sadness that Julie and Lucy have to make known the death of John, who died peacefully in hospital after an illness so very bravely borne. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Grateful thanks go to Jayne at the Palliative Care Team for always being there for us, and also to all the District Nurses who helped care for John.

It was John's wish not to have
a public funeral but a private cremation.

He leaves behind many great memories and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Published in Todmorden News on Aug. 13, 2020
