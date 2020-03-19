Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Downs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Downs

Notice Condolences

John Downs Notice
Downs John On Sunday March 8, 2020,
John passed away peacefully
at Manorlands Hospice,
aged 70 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Wendy, a much loved
brother of Linda and Reg, a dear
brother in law of Bill and Sue and
a respected friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St John the Evangelist, South Street, Keighley on Friday March 27, 2020 at 11.00am followed
by a committal at Oakworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations in John's memory may be made to Cancer Research UK and Manorlands Hospice.
A box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Todmorden News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -