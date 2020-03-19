|
|
|
Downs John On Sunday March 8, 2020,
John passed away peacefully
at Manorlands Hospice,
aged 70 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Wendy, a much loved
brother of Linda and Reg, a dear
brother in law of Bill and Sue and
a respected friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St John the Evangelist, South Street, Keighley on Friday March 27, 2020 at 11.00am followed
by a committal at Oakworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations in John's memory may be made to Cancer Research UK and Manorlands Hospice.
A box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Todmorden News on Mar. 19, 2020