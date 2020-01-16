|
RATCLIFF JOHN HAIGH
'Lord Ratcliff of Byley' Peacefully on
Monday 30th December 2019 at Mount Pleasant Nursing Home, aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of Gill, devoted father of Chris and Nick. Treasured 'Grumps' to Bea,
Emily and Huxley.
Esteemed President of the Manchester Property
Gun & Punt Club.
Funeral service will be held at
Vale Royal Crematorium on
Friday 17th January 2020
at 3:00 PM.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to 'Manchester & Cheshire Dogs' Home.'
All donations and enquiries to Albert R Slack Ltd Funeral Directors, 84 South Oak Lane, Wilmslow, Cheshire SK9 6AT. Tel:01625 525063. www.cheshirefunerals.co.uk
Published in Todmorden News on Jan. 16, 2020