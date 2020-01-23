Home

Hebden Bridge Funeral Service
8 Albert Street
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire HX7 8AH
(01422) 842663
THOMSON John Passed away peacefully on
12th January, aged 82 years.
A much loved dad of Helen and Lynne, grandad of Charlotte, Jacob and James and great grandad of Olivia, Tommy and Reggie.
Funeral service takes place
on Friday 7th February at
Park Wood Crematorium
at 12.45pm.
No flowers by request please. Donations, if so desired,
to Prostate Cancer UK
and Overgate Hospice.
All further enquiries to
Paula Brennan of Hebden Bridge Funeral Service, 8 Albert Street 01422 842663.
Published in Todmorden News on Jan. 23, 2020
