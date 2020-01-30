|
|
|
YATES John Surrounded by his loving family, John peacefully passed away on January 13th 2020, aged 77 years.
He will be sadly missed by his son Wayne, daughter Denise, grandchildren Dahl, Dylan and Liberty, great grandson Emmanuel and his devoted pet, Bertie. Forever in our hearts.
His funeral service will take place on Friday 7th February at 1pm at
St Joseph's Church, Todmorden followed by committal
at Burnley Crematorium.
All enquiries to Todmorden Funeral Service, 01706 816024.
Published in Todmorden News on Jan. 30, 2020