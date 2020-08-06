Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Conway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Conway

Notice Condolences

Josephine Conway Notice
CONWAY Josephine Morfydd Josephine's life finally came to an end on 31st July at the age of 89.
Husband Peter and Daughters
Ann and Joan are eternally grateful for the palliative care
given to her by the people at Todmorden Group Practice,
the Todmorden district nurses,
the Macmillan nurses and in
the final week the staff at
Overgate Hospice.
The initial funeral will be for immediate family only but
when circumstances permit arrangements will be made for Josephine's life to be properly
and appropriately celebrated.
In the meantime donations in memory of Josephine would be welcome direct to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -