|
|
|
CONWAY Josephine Morfydd Josephine's life finally came to an end on 31st July at the age of 89.
Husband Peter and Daughters
Ann and Joan are eternally grateful for the palliative care
given to her by the people at Todmorden Group Practice,
the Todmorden district nurses,
the Macmillan nurses and in
the final week the staff at
Overgate Hospice.
The initial funeral will be for immediate family only but
when circumstances permit arrangements will be made for Josephine's life to be properly
and appropriately celebrated.
In the meantime donations in memory of Josephine would be welcome direct to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Aug. 6, 2020