Julie Gill

Notice

Julie Gill Notice
Gill Julie
(Nee Roper) On Monday 9th March, Julie,
aged 60, peacefully at home.
Much loved wife of Graham, beloved mum to Daniel and Jeffrey, mum in law to Louise and Lauren, much loved grandma to Jayden and Jessica, sister to Alan, Tony, Leslie, Brian and Jill, and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Thursday 2nd April
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please. Donations to Child Cancer,
a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Published in Todmorden News on Mar. 26, 2020
