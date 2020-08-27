|
|
|
HORSFALL Kathleen Formerly of Higher Longfield Farm.
Died peacefully on
20th August 2020, in her 97th year.
Kathleen was the much loved Wife of the late Harry, loving Mum of Shirley, Diane, Andrew and the late John. Also a devoted Grandma of Matthew, Abigail, Natalie and Leighton and Great Nana of Harry, Eadie, Poppy, Niall, Cora and Lily.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday 4th September in St. Mary's Church at 1.30pm. The cortege will be leaving Church at around 2.15pm to Lumbutts Churchyard should anyone wish to stand out to
pay their respects.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Aug. 27, 2020