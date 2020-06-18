|
GREENWOOD Lavinia Died at home
on the
8th June 2020, aged 71 years,
after an illness bravely borne.
Lavinia was the beloved Wife of the late Philip, a much loved Mum, devoted Nana and a
very loyal friend.
A private funeral will be held on Monday 22nd June, due to current restrictions a limited number will be invited to attend. Should anyone wish to stand along the route and pay their respects the cortege will be leaving from Priestwell at approx. 2.40pm going
through Todmorden to
Burnley Crematorium.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on June 18, 2020