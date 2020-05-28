|
|
|
Barker Margaret
(nee Sutcliffe) Of Adel in Leeds, formerly of Todmorden, passed away peacefully in St James Hospital
on 10 May 2020.
Born on 27 September 1936,
Margaret was 83 years old.
Beloved wife of Edward (Ted) Barker. Much loved sister of Jane and Tricia. Loved by her children David and Michael and her grandchildren Daniele, Christopher, Sam and James.
Owing to current
restrictions a cremation without funeral service will be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium in Leeds on Friday 29 May 2020.
Any enquiries please contact
David Barker on 07759 433431
Published in Todmorden News on May 28, 2020