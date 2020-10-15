|
BRANDON MARGARET Passed away on
5th October 2020,
aged 89 years.
A much loved mum of Alan, Glynn, Elaine, Jane and the late Anne.
and a much loved grandma
and great grandma.
Her funeral service takes
place on Wednesday 21st
October 2020 9.45 am at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. All further enquiries to -
Paula Brennan of Hebden Bridge Funeral Service Tel 01422 842663.
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 15, 2020