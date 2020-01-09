Home

Margaret Stanyer

Margaret Stanyer Notice
STANYER Margaret Irene
née Chell At rest on
Thursday 12th December 2019
at Hempstalls Hall Care Home, Newcastle under Lyme,
Margaret Irene Stanyer of Silverdale, late of Todmorden,
West Yorkshire.
The beloved wife of the late
Frank Stanyer, dearly loved mum of Philip and Stephanie, treasured nan of Christopher and a loved great-nan of Daniel and Charlotte, also sister of Cedric
and Rosemary.
A private committal will take place at Bradwell Crematorium.
A service of Thanksgiving will be held on Monday 13th January 2020 at Silverdale Methodist Church
at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of
Margaret to RNLI.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
1 Park Avenue,
Wolstanton N-U-Lyme,
Staffs, ST5 8AX, Tel:- 01782 711244
Published in Todmorden News on Jan. 9, 2020
