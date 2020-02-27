Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00
Chapel of Sedgemoor Crematorium
Somerset
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Cameron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Cameron

Notice Condolences

Marian Cameron Notice
CAMERON Marian
(formerly Smith) Latterly of Mytholm Court, Hebden Bridge.
Passed away peacefully on
19th February 2020 at Priory Court Care in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, aged 94 years.
Loving Mother of Andrew (Andy) and Colin. A dearly missed Grandmother of Joanne, Greg, Alastair and Oliver and
Great Grandmother to Zander, Quentin, Max, Frej and Tage.
Funeral Service on
Tuesday 10th March in the Chapel of Sedgemoor Crematorium, Somerset at 11.00 a.m.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -