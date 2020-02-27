|
CAMERON Marian
(formerly Smith) Latterly of Mytholm Court, Hebden Bridge.
Passed away peacefully on
19th February 2020 at Priory Court Care in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, aged 94 years.
Loving Mother of Andrew (Andy) and Colin. A dearly missed Grandmother of Joanne, Greg, Alastair and Oliver and
Great Grandmother to Zander, Quentin, Max, Frej and Tage.
Funeral Service on
Tuesday 10th March in the Chapel of Sedgemoor Crematorium, Somerset at 11.00 a.m.
