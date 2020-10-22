|
BARKER Marion Died peacefully in hospital on
16th October 2020, aged 87 years.
Marion was the beloved Wife of the late Will, much loved and loving Mum of Christopher and twins Belinda and Jacqueline.
Also a devoted Grandma and Great Grandma and friend of many.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday 29th October in
St Peter's Church, Walsden by invitation only due to the
current restrictions.
The cortege will be leaving
Church at 11.40am for
Burnley Crematorium, should anyone wish to stand out socially distanced and pay their respects.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 22, 2020