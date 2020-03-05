|
|
|
Whitaker Marjorie Peacefully passed away
on 19th February, aged 99.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, loving mother of Margaret and Jan, mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
The Funeral will be held at
Valley Chapel of Rest on Wednesday 11th March at 11.30am, followed by service of Committal at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to
Valley Funeral Service
Valley Road, Hebden Bridge
HX7 7BZ.
Tel: 01422 842 683
Published in Todmorden News on Mar. 5, 2020