|
|
|
MARSHALL Mary
née Spencer Died peacefully in hospital
after a short illness on
7th January 2020, aged 92 years.
Mary was the beloved
Wife of the late Allan,
much loved and loving Mum of
Howard, Mandy and Charlotte,
Mother-in-law of Janet, Rhonda
and Dave also a treasured Grandma and Great-Grandma.
Her funeral service will be held in St. Mary's Church on Wednesday 22nd January at 10.45am followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12:15pm.
Please wear something colourful.
Family flowers only please,
any donations in her
memory will be given to
Dementia Friendly Todmorden.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Jan. 16, 2020