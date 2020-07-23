|
HANRAHAN Maura
(née Kiely) Peacefully at home on
11th July, Maura, 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joe,
much loved mum to Alan, Tony,
Simon and the late Jill and a dear
mother-in-law to Sarah, Ruth
and the late Sue. Nan to Thomas,
Matthew, Ben, Oscar and Isla.
Maura will be missed by many.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 31st July at 12:45pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made
in memory of Maura directly
to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Valley Funeral Service, 01422 842683
Published in Todmorden News on July 23, 2020