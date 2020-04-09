|
|
|
BROWN Maurice Passed away peacefully in
hospital on 28th March 2020, aged 80 years.
Maurice was the beloved
Husband of the late Janet,
much loved Dad of Caroline,
Derek and Antony, Father-in-law
of Amanda, Ronnie and Elaine, treasured Grandad of Daniel, Rachel, Matthew, Scott, Ross, Naomi and Charlotte, Great-Grandad of Reuben and Isaac.
A private cremation will take
place with a Celebration of his
Life to be held at a later date.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Apr. 9, 2020