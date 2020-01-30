|
PAUL Michael Died at home on Friday 17th January 2020, aged 77 years.
Michael was the much loved Brother of Gillian, Brother in law to Bob, Uncle to Pete and the late Lesley.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday 6th February in The Old School Chapel, Priestwell at 1.00pm followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in his memory will be given to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Jan. 30, 2020