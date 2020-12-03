Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Watson

Notice

Michael Watson Notice
WATSON Michael 13/11/2020
Michael's family would like to thank everyone for their kind words of sympathy,
cards and messages of support, also the floral tributes
left at the scoreboard at
Walsden Cricket Club.
Thank you to the staff at Calderdale Royal Hospital and Warburtons Funeralcare for all their care and support.
Should anyone wish to make a donation in Michael's memory, these will be given to St Peter's Church & Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club, c/o the family.
Published in Todmorden News on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -