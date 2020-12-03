|
WATSON Michael 13/11/2020
Michael's family would like to thank everyone for their kind words of sympathy,
cards and messages of support, also the floral tributes
left at the scoreboard at
Walsden Cricket Club.
Thank you to the staff at Calderdale Royal Hospital and Warburtons Funeralcare for all their care and support.
Should anyone wish to make a donation in Michael's memory, these will be given to St Peter's Church & Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club, c/o the family.
Published in Todmorden News on Dec. 3, 2020