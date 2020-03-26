|
BAMFORD Muriel
(nee Charnley) Peacefully on
Thursday 12th March, aged 88 years,
after a battle bravely fought.
Beloved wife of Will, much loved
mum of Pauline and Stephen,
mother-in-law of Charles and Susan, a very dear grandma
and great grandma.
The funeral service will be held at
Burnley Crematorium, BB11 5QD
on Tuesday 31st March at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance for
which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to
Valley Funeral Service
Valley Road, Hebden Bridge.
Tel: 01422 842 683
Published in Todmorden News on Mar. 26, 2020