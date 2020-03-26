Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley Funeral Service
Valley Road
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire HX7 7DZ
01422 842683
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
12:15
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Bamford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Bamford

Notice Condolences

Muriel Bamford Notice
BAMFORD Muriel
(nee Charnley) Peacefully on
Thursday 12th March, aged 88 years,
after a battle bravely fought.
Beloved wife of Will, much loved
mum of Pauline and Stephen,
mother-in-law of Charles and Susan, a very dear grandma
and great grandma.
The funeral service will be held at
Burnley Crematorium, BB11 5QD
on Tuesday 31st March at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance for
which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to
Valley Funeral Service
Valley Road, Hebden Bridge.
Tel: 01422 842 683
Published in Todmorden News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -