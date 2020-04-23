|
|
|
Shand Pamela On 9th April 2020, peacefully at Waterside Lodge Care Home,
aged 91. Beloved Aunty to Sarah
and her family and sister to Irene.
Much loved and lifelong
family friend to the Flavin family,
especially Father Peter Flavin.
'Aunty' to the next generation of Flavins, and in particular David
and Carol, and an additional
'Grandma' to their children.
Godmother to Bridget Hoult
(nee Flavin) and Niall Small and Emma Edwards Jones
(nee Grainger).
Active supporter of the
Across Trust with Father Peter,
and an important member of a number of Catholic Church communities, most recently the Good Shepherd in Mytholmroyd, where she was a popular Eucharistic Minister.
Highly valued friend to the many people she has known throughout her life, especially people whose lives were touched and transformed by her loving and caring nature.
A special lady who was
very much loved and will be
missed by many people.
Committal and interment at
Blackshaw Head Methodist Church Churchyard on Thursday 23rd April at 1.30pm (10 mourners by
invitation only) Memorial to be held some time in the future post Covid.
Donations in memory of Pamela would be much appreciated to Shelter or Ebenezer Food Bank c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP 01422 354453
Published in Todmorden News on Apr. 23, 2020