GREEN PAUL Passed away after a long illness,
on 12th September 2020,
aged 78 years.
A much loved husband of Jacqueline, dad of Craig,
Mark and the late Tina.
The funeral service takes place on Friday 2nd October at Park Wood Crematorium at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, to
The British Lung Foundation,
a plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
All further enquiries to
Paula Brennan of
Hebden Bridge Funeral Service
01422 842663.
Published in Todmorden News on Sept. 24, 2020