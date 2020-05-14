|
|
|
ATHERTON Peter With great sadness we announce the loss of
Peter Atherton, who died 5th May peacefully at home in
his sleep.
Aged 84, he leaves his loving
Wife Valerie and Sons Nigel and Richard and their families.
Family flowers only, donations can be made to "Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service Charity "
via his wife Valerie .
The funeral is a private family funeral at Warburtons in Todmorden.
The service should finish about 2.15pm on
Tuesday 19th May.
We would welcome any visitors to be outside socially distancing down the bottom part of
Cross Stone Road.
All enquires to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on May 14, 2020