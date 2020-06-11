|
|
|
Atherton Peter Valerie and all the family would like to thank everyone who sent
cards, flowers and donations
in memory of Peter.
We would like to thank the
Doctors and everyone at Todmorden Health Centre
for the care they gave.
Thanks also to all the staff at Millreed Lodge and the Home Care girls that looked after him in
the last 18 months.
Thank you also to all those who stood on the road-side to pay their respects, especially the 2 boys who got off their bikes and saluted him.
It was a strange funeral at this difficult time, but Peter and Suzanne at Warburtons really helped us through it.
Thank you to you both.
Published in Todmorden News on June 11, 2020