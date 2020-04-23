|
|
|
McARDLE
Peter John Passed away peacefully
on 9th April, aged 73.
Devoted and beloved husband
to Margaret, a devoted dad to
Bernadette and Nicolette,
grandad to Jake, Luke, Shane and
Ayrton and also great grandad
to Molly and Bodhi. Loving brother
to Kevin and Emmie and uncle
to Shane and Vaughan.
A private funeral has taken place but a celebration of Peter's life will be announced at a later date.
Donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Alzheimers Society.
Enquiries to Robertshaw Greenwood, Tel: 01422 842044
Published in Todmorden News on Apr. 23, 2020