Robertshaw Greenwood
Albert Street
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire HX7 8AH
01422 842044
Philip Boggis

Philip Boggis Notice
Boggis Philip Peacefully in hospital on 12th July, Philip, aged 95 years,
of Mytholmroyd.
Husband to Marian, his second wife, much loved father of John, Andrea, Kate, Chris, Russell and Dawn, cherished grandad,
great grandad and
great great grandad to all his wonderful family members.
Reunited with first wife
Dorothy who died in 1992.
Due to the current circumstances there will be a private family service on a date to be arranged.
All enquiries to
Robertshaw Greenwood Funeral Directors Tel 01422 842044.
Published in Todmorden News on July 16, 2020
