Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
11:15
Woodlands Crematorium,
Scunthorpe
DOWSE Richard John (Rick) Peacefully
after a short illness, on the 14th July 2020, at
Southmead Hospital, Bristol,
aged 53 years.

Cherished dad of Nathan and Jack,
beloved son of Wendy and Geoff,
much loved brother of Rachel,
dear brother-in-law of Martin,
devoted uncle to Josie and Isobel.

A private service will take place
at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Tuesday the
28th July 2020 at 11.20am.

Family flowers only please
but donations would be
gratefully accepted for
"The Royal British Legion" c/o
Jason Threadgold
Funeral Director
3 Burringham Road
Scunthorpe
DN17 2BA
Tel: (01724) 865865
Published in Todmorden News on July 23, 2020
