Jackson Richard Died suddenly at home on
Sunday 23rd February 2020,
aged 65 years.
Beloved husband of Stella. Cherished Dad of Claire, Bam, Harry and Thomas.
Adored Grandad Richard to Fenella and Olivia and a
good friend to many.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Wednesday 11th March at 9.45am.
Smart casual attire please.
Family flowers only please by request but donations to
The British Heart Foundation and Teenage Cancer Trust would be kindly welcomed. A box will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Valley Funeral Services - 01422 897613.
Published in Todmorden News on Mar. 5, 2020