Butterworth Robert Michael Died peacefully on 14th April 2020 in Calderdale Royal Hospital,
aged 65 years.
Robert was the much loved Husband of the late Karen,
loving Dad of Michelle and Louise, treasured Grandad of Logan, Ella, Gethen, Gabrielle, Gregory and Georgina, Uncle of Peyton, Brother-in-law of Donna and Martin, Father-in-law of Graeme,
a friend to all who knew him
and also companion for his
trusted and loved dog Wilson.
Re-united now with his loved ones. Gone but never forgotten.
A private service will be held and a Celebration of Bob's Life will follow at a later date to be arranged.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Apr. 23, 2020