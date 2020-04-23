|
Clegg Roy Passed away peacefully
on 12th April 2020 at
Stansfield Hall Care Home
after a long battle with
Vascular Dementia.
Beloved Husband of Patricia,
Much loved Dad of Susan,
Andrea, Diane, Sharon.
A much loved
Grandad, Great Grandad,
Father-in-law, Brother-in-Law,
Uncle and Friend to many
who will be sadly missed.
Our Heartfelt thanks to all staff
at Stansfield Hall Care Home
for all their love and care.
Due to current circumstances
this will be a private funeral held
at Rochdale Crematorium,
23rd April 2020, a memorial
service is to follow at a later date.
Donations if so desired will be
split between Dementia UK
& The Epilepsy Society.
All enquires and donations via :-
Hedley Jackson Funeral Directors,
Lyon House, 48/52 Rochdale Rd,
Shaw, Oldham. OL2 7SA
01706 847422.
Published in Todmorden News on Apr. 23, 2020