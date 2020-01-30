|
|
|
Gee Russell Passed away peacefully on
19th of January at
Overgate Hospice
aged 59 years.
He was the much loved partner of Rachael and Dad to Sam, Kevin, Sara and Hannah and grandad to Sheldon, Ashley, Ruby, Bella, Maiyah, Cameron, Kenny,
Bobbie-Rose, Katelyn
and Matthew.
Burial to take place at
Brocklands Woodland Burial Ground at Rathmell
on 2nd of February.
Afterwards there will be
a celebration of his life at
Nelsons Wine Bar, Hebden Bridge from 1pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations to Overgate Hospice collected on the day or please donate directly to them.
All further enquiries to
Hebden Bridge Funeral Services.
01422 842663
Published in Todmorden News on Jan. 30, 2020