(née Lord) On December 27th 2019 aged 85, peacefully at St Catherine's Shipton by Benningbrough, York previously of Heights Farm Littleborough
and Wilton Nr Pickering.
Beloved wife of late Jack.
Much loved Mum of Gena and Linda, dear Mum-in-Law, precious Granny and Great Granny.
Funeral service St Georges Church, Wilton Nr Pickering, N Yorkshire, Saturday 18th January at 12.00noon.
All enquiries to Adam Collier Funeral services Tel 01751 477766
Published in Todmorden News on Jan. 16, 2020
