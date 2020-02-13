|
Fielden Sheila Died peacefully on
31st January 2020, aged 89 years.
Sheila was a much loved and loving Mum of Bryan and Jill, a loving Grandma and Great Grandma
and Sister of Rita.
Sheila's funeral will be held on Wednesday 19th February in
St Mary's Church at 10:45am, followed by cremation at
Burnley Crematorium at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
The Stroke Association.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 13, 2020