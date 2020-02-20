|
|
|
GREENWOOD Shirley Died peacefully on 16th February 2020, aged 74 years.
Shirley was the much loved wife of the late David, devoted Mum of Simon and Jonathan, treasured Grandma of Grace and also loved by Luke and Helen.
Her funeral service will be held in St. Mary's Church on Friday
28th February at 1.30pm followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, will be given to The Cinnamon Trust.
A box will be placed at the back
of Church for this purpose.
The family would like thank everyone for their kind messages of sympathy, cards received at this sad time. Special thanks to all her dedicated carers over the years and to the staff at HRI.
She will be sadly missed.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 20, 2020