DALE Stephen On 31st January 2020, peacefully in the Alexandra Unit.
Stephen, Airds of Balcary, Auchencairn and formerly of Gorpley Farm, Todmorden
and Timbercliff Farm,
Summit, Littleborough.
Dearly loved husband of Norma, much loved dad of Susan and Helen, father in law of David, loving grandad of Stephen and Philippa and brother of Frances.
Funeral service will be held in Auchencairn Parish Church on Sunday 9th February at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Airds of Balcary. All friends are
respectfully invited to attend.
Family flowers only please.
If so desired, donations to either the Alexandra Unit and Marie Curie charities, or plants for Stephen's memorial garden may be given at the service.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 6, 2020