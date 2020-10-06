(News story) TIFFIN - A. Fredericka "Freddie" Larsen, a Tiffin woman who co-founded her local League of Women Voters chapter in 1970 and later served as the statewide LWV's vice president, died on Sept. 28 at St. Francis Home in Tiffin. She was 84.
One of her daughters, Sandra Witmer, said she died of multiple health complications.
"She fell back in May and never fully recovered," she said.
Ms. Witmer said she and her siblings grew up accustomed to their mother busily involved in volunteer activities, whether it was with the League of Women Voters or her church, Trinity United Church of Christ in Tiffin, where she sang in the choir and was in its bell choir. She was engaged in similar activities while the family lived in Michigan before moving to Tiffin many years ago.
There were several firsts for Ms. Larsen.
In addition to co-founding the Tiffin area's League of Women Voters chapter, she was the first female president of the Tiffin-Seneca United Way. She also was first female president of Trinity United's church council. She served as president of the Tiffin area's League of Women Voters three times.
She was a recipient of the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce's Women's Career Excellence Award.
"The big thing I remember was her support for the Equal Rights Amendment," Ms. Witmer said.
Ms. Larsen was educated as a nurse, but soon learned her calling was as an administrator, her daughter said.
She spent the majority of her working life as the director of WSOS Head Start, which serves Wood, Sandusky, Ottawa, and Seneca counties.
"She certainly provided a good example for us," Ms. Witmer said. "She very much raised us to be independent thinkers."
Ms. Witmer's brother and Ms. Larsen's son, Gary Larsen, agreed.
He said their mother told her three children her wish was for them "to be independent and well adjusted no matter what career you pursue."
They needed a little sense of humor because of her hectic schedule.
"Mom was always late picking us up when we were kids because she always tried to jam pack too many things in her day," Mr. Larsen said.
Jen Miller, League of Women Voters of Ohio executive director, said she made an impact.
"Tireless volunteers like Freddie are the heart of our organization," Ms. Miller said. "We remember her fondly."
Ms. Larsen was born on Jan. 17, 1936, in Cambridge, N.Y. to Ralph Waldo and Freda Matteson.
She earned her nursing degree from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Hancock, Mich., and later graduated with a bachelor's degree from Heidelberg College, now Heidelberg University.
Ms. Larsen and her future husband, the late Gary Allen Larsen, met while both were students in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
The nursing school she attended is in the U.P.'s Keweenaw Peninsula, near Houghton, Mich.
The couple married Sept. 7, 1957, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Mr. Larsen preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 2010.
Ms. Larsen's son said her mother was never the same after their father died.
She enjoyed sewing clothes, tote bags, and liked downhill and cross country skiing. She traveled extensively with her husband to Europe, Manila, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and much of the United States.
Survivors include her son, Gary W. Larsen; daughters, Janice Sue Gonzalez and Sandy Witmer; sisters, Betty Foote, Roberta Roberson, and Aurelia Gillett; 15 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Services are at 3 p.m. Monday at Trinity United Church of Christ, 131 E. Perry Street, Tiffin.
Visitation is at the church from 1 p.m. until the service begins.
The family asks that any contributions be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or to Tiffin-Seneca United Way.
Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
