Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
1934 - 2019
A. Joyce Martin

Anna "Joyce" Phipps Martin, age 84, danced her way into the gates of heaven peacefully,Monday July 1, 2019 surrounded by family. Joyce, also known by many as Mema, left us with many great memories that we will cherish forever.

Joyce was born on July 7, 1934 in Tennessee to Ridley and Bertha Wilson. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Bob) Hasty and Donna (Donnie) Jahns, grandchildren, Kristie (Paul) Grandsko, Amy Hasty (Jeremy) Miller, Danny (Luci) Jahns, Sarah Jahns, Rylee Jahns, Kasey (Sailor, grand-pup) Jahns, great-grandchildren, Tyler (Hailey), Madelynn Joyce, Logan, Gage, Wilma Joyce, Khloe, Siennah and great-great grandson Brady, whom Mema would lovingly refer to as Braden. She is survived by brothers-in law, Harry Woody, James (Mauvalene) Phipps, Bill (Margot) Phipps and sister-in-law, Billie Jean Wilson and many special nieces and nephews including, Pat McCulley who was like a sister.

She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty two years, John H Phipps and ten brothers and sisters including most recently her sister, Marjorie Woody. Also preceding Joyce in death was her husband of the past twelve years, Chuck Martin.

Mema was well loved by everyone who met her. She was famous for her southern cooking, especially her chocolate syrup and biscuits. Joyce loved spending time with her family, traveling with friends, going to "the dance", birds, country music, the casino, birthdays at Loma Linda's, watching the Golden Girls and butter.

To quote some of Mema's final words, "God is good! God is so good!" Our favorite Golden Girl is "restin" in heaven and "havin the best time" with Jesus!

With her last breath, she mouthed LOVE YOU.

We'll always love you too Mema!

The family would like to express a huge thank you to the staff at the Lakes of Monclova for their compassion and care of their mother.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania, Monday July 8, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until funeral services begin at 7:00 P.M. Private graveside service will be held at Toledo Memorial Park.

The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences to

Published in The Blade on July 7, 2019
