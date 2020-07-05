1/1
Dr. A. Willard Emch
1937 - 2020
Dr. A. Willard Emch

It is with an overwhelming sense of loss that we we announce the passing of Dr. A Willard Emch on Friday June 26, 2020, after an ongoing battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Willard was born on March 5, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to Arthur and Vera Emch and spent his childhood playing carefree in the woods around Woodville. He attended Capital University in Columbus, Ohio where he played collegiate basketball and met his future wife, Sharon Morris. After medical school at The Ohio State University, he completed his neurosurgery residency under the guidance of Dr. Bill Meacham at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. During his residency, he proudly served in the armed forces as a flight surgeon while stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. He always carried fond memories of his time in the service and the out and back missions he flew throughout his brief military career. After residency, Dr. Emch returned to the Toledo area where he practiced neurosurgery at the Toledo Clinic and raised his family. He retired to Vero Beach, Florida, where he became the unofficial doctor and "mayor" of Sea Oaks. He continued to split his time between Vero Beach and Lakeside, Ohio, returning every summer to connect with childhood friends.

In addition to his esteemed career in medicine, he will forever be remembered as an incredibly devoted husband and for the great care he took of his wife of 44 years, Sharon, during her struggles with Parkinson's. He remarried in 2006 and welcomed Ve and her son Max into the family.

Always active, he picked the banjo in various bluegrass bands in Toledo and Vero, enjoyed playing tennis with his wife, golf with his sons, making wooden toys for his grandchildren, fishing with friends, tinkering on birdhouses and orchid boxes around Sea Oaks, and sitting down with a Stroh's and his friends. He devoted a lot of his retirement to building houses for Habitat for Humanity, remained active in Rotary, served on sundry boards, including the Toledo Zoo and the Parkinson's Association, and was a faithful attendant and volunteer at the local Lutheran Church.

Willard is survived by his wife, Ve; two sons, A.W. and Doug, their wives, Deb and Marti; and his four grandchildren, Will, Bruce, Elliot, and Emma; as well as his step-son, Max and his wife Elise. Willard will be remembered for his big personality, sense of humor, and generous way. In this life, he did good work and was deeply loved.

The Emchs thank the generous staff at Abe's Garden for their ongoing love, support, and guidance through these difficult times. We ask that donations be made in memory of Willard to Abe's Garden.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
I have fond memories of Dr. Emch while i was working at The Toledo Hospital CT department and MRI department. He would invite me or a fellow Radiological technician to surgery to observe surgeries or he would just sit with us and share many stories with is. A couple Technologist had their hair cut by him. The world has lost a nice man. Hugs
Judy Smith
Acquaintance
July 4, 2020
e was a wonderful kind surgeon, I enjoyed working with him at St Charles . My prayers are with the family.
Roberta Gacsal
Friend
July 3, 2020
So terribly sorry to hear Dr. Emchs passing. Always enjoyed working with him first as resident at The Toledo Hospital and later as Staff Anesthesiologist at St. Charles Hospital for many years. Great surgeon, kindhearted, always a gentleman with good sense of humor.
May his soul Rest In Peace and may God give Emch family enough strength to bear this immense loss
Dr. Ram Bhat
July 2, 2020
Am so sorry to see of Dr Emchs
passing. What a kind and compassionate surgeon, and always treated the nurses with grace & respect. I first worked with him at St Charles ICU & then in the OR. In the early 80s he saved my Dads life & I saw his care for patients in a new light .
I was a quest in his barber shop several times & bought a Jeep from him !
May your fond memories bring you comfort.
Marlene Brinkman
Coworker
July 2, 2020
What a great guy , in every sense of the word. Willard paid his way, with a willingness to help his fellow man in any way that he could. He enjoyed watching the human scene , and had the ability to laugh with and at us all. So long, Hoss.
Gary Helms
Friend
July 2, 2020
R. Emch was highly respected as a physician/surgeon, extremely knowledgeable in his field, kind to the nurses, funny. As a RN, I took care of his Dad, who asked me if Willard was arrogant as a physician. I told him, " No. He is respected and liked by his patients, his cohorts, and nurses."
His Dad said, " That's what I want to hear. I told him not to get a big head just because he's a doctor.
We all put our pants on the same way."
When I told Dr
Emch, he laughed and said, " Yes, he did tell me that."
A major loss. gentleman in every sense of the word.♥
Diane Frick
Coworker
July 2, 2020
Oh, so sad to hear this, prayers for him and his family. I remember going on rounds with him on 2Main at St. Charles from 74-78. He was always so nice, great with patients and nurses, and a wonderful neurology teacher, relating the patient we were seeing to neuro exam. And he always offered to cut my hair! He had a terrific sense of humor, and brightened up the nurses days. RIP Dr. Emch.
Beatrice Allen Etzel
Coworker
July 2, 2020
I'm so sorry for the family's loss, Dr. Emch was a talented surgeon, and down to earth person. May he rest in peace!
Susan Wood
Coworker
