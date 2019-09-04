|
|
Aaron Jean Jackson
Aaron Jean Jackson was born on July 20, 1992 in Toledo, Ohio. He was one of five children born from the union of Richard Jr. and Leslie (Koepfler) Jackson. Aaron graduated with the class of 2010 from Springfield High School, where he also attended Penta County Trade. Immediately after graduation, Aaron enlisted into the United States Marine Corp. where he served his country honorably through discharge in August of 2017.
Aaron Jean Jackson, age 27, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home. In addition to his maternal grandparents; Donald and Betty Koepfler, he was preceded by a neice: Sara Elizabeth Strezinski.
To cherish his memory, Aaron leaves his loving parents: Richard A. Jackson Jr and Leslie Jackson of Toledo; siblings, Kristen Jackson of Holland, Tiffany (Charles) Strezinski of Toledo, Richard (Kim) Jackson III of Sylvania and Donald Jackson of Holland; paternal grandparents, Richard (Diane) Jackson, Sr. of Holland; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Friends may gather for a Celebration of his life at Club 16 located at 316 S. King Rd, Holland, Ohio on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419)865-8879.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019