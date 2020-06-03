Aaron Keith TolbertAaron Keith Tolbert, 63, transitioned from this life on May 23, 2020, in Detroit, MI. He was born on September 15, 1956, to the late Joseph and Ila Tolbert and worked in the field of industrial painting. Aaron had a passion for playing the guitar and spent his free time performing and enjoying jazz music.He is survived by his four children, grandchildren, sisters, brother and a host of nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be performed by Dr. Cedric Brock at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 2 p.m., preceded by wake at 1 p.m.