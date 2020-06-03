Aaron Keith Tolbert
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aaron Keith Tolbert

Aaron Keith Tolbert, 63, transitioned from this life on May 23, 2020, in Detroit, MI. He was born on September 15, 1956, to the late Joseph and Ila Tolbert and worked in the field of industrial painting. Aaron had a passion for playing the guitar and spent his free time performing and enjoying jazz music.

He is survived by his four children, grandchildren, sisters, brother and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be performed by Dr. Cedric Brock at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 2 p.m., preceded by wake at 1 p.m.

http://www.dalefh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Wake
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved